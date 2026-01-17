Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $681,000

A single-family residence located at 814 South Saylor Avenue in Elmhurst has a new owner since Dec. 30, 2025.

The 2,294-square-foot house, built in 1969, was sold for $681,000, or $297 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,265-square-foot single-family residence at 800 South Swain Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $515,000, a price per square foot of $407.

· At 777 South Spring Road, in January 2025, a 1,136-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $308.

· In May 2025, a 1,386-square-foot single-family residence at 786 South Swain Avenue sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $476.