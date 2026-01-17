Single-family home sells for $485,000 in Lombard

A single-family residence located at 1021 West Shedron Way in Lombard changed owner on Dec. 30, 2025.

The 1,744-square-foot home, built in 1988, was sold for $485,000, or $278 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features two parking spots. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Lombard have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1297 South Lawler Avenue, in December 2024, a single-family residence was sold for $460,000.

· A 1,805-square-foot single-family residence at 1297 South Lawler Avenue, sold in December 2024, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a single-family residence at 947 West Aspen Drive sold for $375,000.