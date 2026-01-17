Kane County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $600,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $482,510, or $226 per square foot. A total of 51 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,976 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $600,000, single-family home at 5N380 Ronsu Lane

The single-family home at 5N380 Ronsu Lane in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $600,000. The home was built in 1970 and has a living area of 3,033 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $198. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $620,000, single-family home at 631 Bennett Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 631 Bennett Drive in North Aurora. The price was $620,000. The house living area totals 3,087 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 24, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $650,000, single-family home at 685 Rosewood Drive

A 3,272-square-foot single-family residence at 685 Rosewood Drive in West Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $199 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $660,000, single-family home at 7N075 Hastings Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 7N075 Hastings Drive in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $660,000. The home was built in 1988 and has a living area of 3,540 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $720,000, four-bedroom home at 33 Stirrup Cup Court

A 3,194-square-foot single-family residence at 33 Stirrup Cup Court in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $720,000, $225 per square foot. The home was built in 1984. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 31, 2025.

6. $750,000, single-family home at 5N070 Il Route 31

The sale of the single-family home at 5N070 Il Route 31 in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $750,000. The home was built in 1985 and has a living area of 2,597 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $289. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

7. $860,000, three-bedroom home at 45W210 Timberview Lane

The single-family house at 45W210 Timberview Lane in Hampshire has new owners. The price was $860,000. The home was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,884 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 31, 2025.

8. $874,000, five-bedroom home at 644 Branson Drive

A 3,404-square-foot single-family residence at 644 Branson Drive in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $874,000, $257 per square foot. The home was built in 2025. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

9. $950,000, single-family home at 6N729 Old Homestead Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 6N729 Old Homestead Road in St. Charles. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1993 and the living area totals 5,172 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.