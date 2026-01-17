Illinois Valley: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Big Grove that sold for $255,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in the Illinois Valley in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County over the last week was $177,957. The average price per square foot ended up at $63. A total of 47 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,479 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $255,000, single-family home at 104 South Archie Avenue

The single-family residence at 104 South Archie Avenue in Granville has been sold. The total purchase price was $255,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 1, 2025.

2. $257,000, single-family home at 9589 Hennepin Florid Road

The single-family residence at 9589 Hennepin Florid Road in Hennepin has been sold. The total purchase price was $257,000. The deal was closed on Nov. 17, 2025.

3. $290,000, single-family home at 325 South 3rd Street

The single-family residence at 325 South 3rd Street in Hennepin has new owners. The price was $290,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

4. $300,000, single-family home at 368 Holiday Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 368 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,116 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The deal was closed on Dec. 16, 2025.

5. $360,000, condominium at 300 Village Lane

The condominium at 300 Village Lane in Seneca has new owners. The price was $360,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,641 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.

6. $380,000, single-family home at 931 Il Highway 26

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 931 Il Highway 26 in Magnolia. The price was $380,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 16, 2025.

7. $380,000, single-family home at 1 Ridge Place

A 3,546-square-foot single-family residence at 1 Ridge Place in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $107 per square foot. The home was built in 1948. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

8. $409,000, single-family home at 211 Wabansi Trail

The sale of the single-family residence at 211 Wabansi Trail in Paw Paw has been finalized. The price was $409,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,152 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The deal was finalized on Dec. 10, 2025.