Best residential property deals in DeKalb County the week of Jan. 5

A single-family home in Somonauk that sold for $300,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $299,136. The average price per square foot ended up at $208. A total of 34 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,483 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $300,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000, single-family home at 368 Holiday Drive

The single-family residence at 368 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has new owners. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,116 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The transaction was completed on Dec. 16, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $315,000, single-family home at 356 Ash Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 356 Ash Court in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $315,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.

3. $325,000, single-family home at 640 Coster Court

The single-family residence at 640 Coster Court in Hinckley has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

4. $360,000, single-family home at 21044 Virginia Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 21044 Virginia Road in DeKalb. The price was $360,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $395,000, single-family home at 2203 Wickford Lane

A 2,080-square-foot single-family residence at 2203 Wickford Lane in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 2019. The home features one bedroom and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $395,000, single-family home at 311 Market Street

The single-family residence at 311 Market Street in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

7. $409,000, single-family home at 211 Wabansi Trail

The single-family residence at 211 Wabansi Trail in Paw Paw has new owners. The price was $409,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,152 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The deal was closed on Dec. 10, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $485,000, single-family home at 2722 Country Club Lane

The single-family residence at 2722 Country Club Lane in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $485,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15, 2025.