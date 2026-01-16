Which Kankakee County’s residential properties had the best prices the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Manhattan that sold for $324,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County in the past week was $207,632. The average price per square foot ended up at $107. A total of 60 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,774 square feet and four bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $300,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $324,000, single-family home at 25416 Faraday Road

The sale of the single-family house at 25416 Faraday Road in Manhattan has been finalized. The price was $324,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,026 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $107. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

2. $330,000, single-family home at 2790 Stone Ridge Drive

The single-family residence at 2790 Stone Ridge Drive in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $330,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15, 2025.

3. $340,000, rural residence at 3755 North 15000w Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 3755 North 15000w Road in Essex. The price was $340,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 10, 2025.

4. $350,000, single-family home at 813 Canterbury Lane

The single-family residence at 813 Canterbury Lane in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 9, 2025.

5. $375,000, residential home at 1293 Hartley Avenue

The residential property at 1293 Hartley Avenue in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12, 2025.

6. $385,000, single-family home at 540 North 1st Avenue

A 2,212-square-foot single-family residence at 540 North 1st Avenue in Coal City has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $174 per square foot. The home was built in 1970. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

7. $399,900, single-family home at 310 East North Street

The single-family home at 310 East North Street in Manhattan has new owners. The price was $399,900. The home was built in 1923 and has a living area of 2,763 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

8. $405,000, single-family home at 345 South Calkey Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 345 South Calkey Street in Diamond has been finalized. The price was $405,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,325 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The transaction was completed on Dec. 3, 2025.

9. $439,000, single-family home at 2082 Craftsman Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2082 Craftsman Avenue in Bourbonnais. The price was $439,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11, 2025.

10. $455,000, single-family home at 3842 Stone Oaks Drive

The single-family residence at 3842 Stone Oaks Drive in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $455,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.