Three-bedroom house sells for $328,000 in Lakemoor

A single-family home located at 135 Lotus Drive in Lakemoor changed owner on Jan. 2.

The 1,288-square-foot home, built in 1992, was sold for $328,000, or $255 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 3,920 square feet.

Other homes in Lakemoor have recently been purchased nearby:

· In August 2025, a 2,068-square-foot single-family house at 523 South Sheridan Road sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 1,080-square-foot single-family residence at 119 Morningside Drive, sold in July 2025, for $328,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 236 Venice Road, in December 2025, a 1,198-square-foot single-family home was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.