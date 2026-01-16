Single-family home sells in Huntley for $799,000

A 2,486-square-foot single-family home, built in 2017, has changed hands.

The home at 10319 Clearwater Way in Huntley was sold on Jan. 2 for $799,000, or $321 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for four cars. The lot, which encompasses 0.7 acres, is further enhanced by a pool.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been sold:

· In October 2025, a 3,752-square-foot single-family residence at 10305 Ridge Lane sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,170-square-foot single-family house at 15802 Lerita Drive, sold in May 2025, for $668,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· At 10703 Pebble Drive, in January 2025, a 2,442-square-foot single-family home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $258. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.