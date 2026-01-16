Single-family home in St. Charles goes for $625,000

The single-family house located at 1017 South 6th Street in St. Charles was sold on Jan. 8, for $625,000, or $340 per square foot.

The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 1,838 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. Spanning 12,750 square feet, the property’s lot includes a pool.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 1029 South 5th Street sold for $316,500, a price per square foot of $314. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 814 South 7th Street, in October 2025, a 1,223-square-foot single-family home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,660-square-foot single-family house at 911 South 7th Street, sold in December 2025, for $445,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.