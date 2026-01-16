Single-family home in Huntley goes for $400,000

A single-family home located at 11680 Cape Cod Lane in Huntley changed ownership on Jan. 2.

The 1,826-square-foot house, built in 1999, was sold for $400,000, or $219 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,927 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,672-square-foot single-family house at 11765 Cape Cod Lane, sold in September 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $248. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 10650 Painted Desert Court, in June 2025, a 2,636-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $530,500, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,759-square-foot single-family residence at 10616 Rushmore Lane sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.