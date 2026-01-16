Sale closed in Orland Park: $380,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 12316 Forestview Drive in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 31, 2025, for $380,000, or $257 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,476 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In February 2025, a 2,846-square-foot single-family house at 12255 Forestview Drive sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· At 12218 Lake View Drive, in April 2025, a 1,476-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $281.

· A 2,535-square-foot single-family residence at 12134 Forestview Drive, sold in March 2025, for $470,000, a price per square foot of $185.