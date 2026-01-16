Homes at or under $1 million in Kane County in the week of Jan. 5

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $950,000

For a price tag of $950,000 ($184 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1993 and located at 6N729 Old Homestead Road, St. Charles, changed hands in December. The home spans 5,172 square feet of living area, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property comprises a 2.2-acre lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

2. $874,000

Situated at 644 Branson Drive, Batavia, this single-family residence, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $874,000, translating to $257 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2025, offers a living area of 3,404 square feet and sits on an 8,986-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

3. $860,000

At $860,000 ($298 per square foot), the single-family home located at 45W210 Timberview Lane, Hampshire, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 2018, provides 2,884 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 1.6-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

4. $750,000

This single-family residence, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 5N070 Il Route 31, St Charles, the home spans 2,597 square feet and was sold for $750,000, or $289 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 5-acre, and it was built in 1985. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

5. $720,000

Priced at $720,000 (equivalent to $225 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1984 and situated at 33 Stirrup Cup Court, St Charles, was sold in December. The home spans 3,194 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.