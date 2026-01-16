Four-bedroom house sells for $540,000 in Algonquin

The single-family house located at 601 Lake Cornish Way in Algonquin was sold on Jan. 8, for $540,000, or $181 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,978 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been purchased:

· At 551 Golden Valley Lane, in October 2025, a 2,762-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $196.

· In July 2025, a 1,506-square-foot single-family home at 1475 Charles Avenue sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· A 1,240-square-foot single-family residence at 1520 Charles Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $266.