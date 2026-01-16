Four-bedroom home sells for $479,900 in Sugar Grove

A 2,679-square-foot single-family home, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 261 Hampton Road in Sugar Grove was sold on Jan. 6 for $479,900, or $179 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 9,322-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,502-square-foot single-family residence at 283 Exeter Lane, sold in March 2025, for $463,000, a price per square foot of $185.

· In February 2025, a 2,610-square-foot single-family house at 285 Exeter Lane sold for $457,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· At 236 Berkshire Lane, in July 2025, a 2,610-square-foot single-family home was sold for $479,500, a price per square foot of $184.