Downers Grove: Four-bedroom home goes for $980,000

A single-family house located at 4733 Roslyn Road in Downers Grove has a new owner since Dec. 30, 2025.

The 2,352-square-foot house, built in 1989, was sold for $980,000, or $417 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with radiant heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.7 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· At 4709 Roslyn Road in Downers Grove, in May 2025, a 1,518-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $713,000, a price per square foot of $470.

· A 2,190-square-foot single-family home at 224 Roslyn Street in Downers Grove, sold in May 2025, for $800,000, a price per square foot of $365.

· In January 2025, a 1,770-square-foot single-family home at 404 West Naperville Road in Downers Grove sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $328.