What $700,000 can buy you in Kankakee County, Jan. 5 to 11

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kankakee County, here’s what sold for $700,000 or under during the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $455,000

In December, a single-family residence located at 3842 Stone Oaks Drive, Kankakee, changed ownership. The property was sold for $455,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

2. $439,000

At $439,000, the single-family residence located at 2082 Craftsman Avenue, Bourbonnais, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11, 2025.

3. $405,000

Situated at 345 South Calkey Street, Diamond, this single-family residence, was sold in December for a price of $405,000, translating to $174 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2015, offers a living area of 2,325 square feet and sits on an 11,326-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 3, 2025.

4. $399,900

Priced at $399,900 (equivalent to $145 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1923 and situated at 310 East North Street, Manhattan, was sold in December. The home spans 2,763 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 9,583-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

5. $385,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 540 North 1st Avenue, Coal City, the home spans 2,212 square feet and was sold for $385,000, or $174 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 13,504-square-foot, and it was built in 1970. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.