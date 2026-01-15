Single-family home sells in Ottawa for $608,000

A single-family residence located at 215 Leeward Way in Ottawa changed owner on Dec. 26, 2025.

The 2,332-square-foot home, was sold for $608,000, or $261 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 2,178 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family residence at 179 Leeward Way, sold in June 2025, for $310,000.

· In March 2025, a single-family residence at 100 Great Loop Drive, Unit 38 sold for $431,000.

· At 100 Great Loop Drive, Unit 52, in September 2025, a 1,180-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $297.