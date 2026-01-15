Single-family home sells in Lombard for $410,000

The single-family residence located at 607 East Wilson Avenue in Lombard was sold on Dec. 29, 2025, for $410,000, or $193 per square foot.

The home, built in 1968, has an interior space of 2,122 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Lombard have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,332-square-foot single-family residence at 1053 East Cherry Lane, sold in May 2025, for $540,000, a price per square foot of $232.

· At 1024 East Fairview Avenue, in April 2025, a 2,024-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $516,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,564-square-foot single-family residence at 1000 East Ahrens Avenue sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $304.