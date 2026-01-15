Single-family home sells for $370,000 in Huntley

A 1,564-square-foot single-family home, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 13327 Michigan Avenue in Huntley was sold on Jan. 5 for $370,000, or $237 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,792 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,664-square-foot single-family residence at 13125 Illinois Drive, sold in April 2025, for $359,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· At 13051 Pennsylvania Avenue, in May 2025, a 1,130-square-foot single-family house was sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $261.

· In July 2025, a 1,312-square-foot single-family house at 13013 Pennsylvania Avenue sold for $304,500, a price per square foot of $232.