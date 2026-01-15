Single-family home sells for $2.1 million in Elmhurst

The single-family residence located at 185 East Oneida Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Dec. 29, 2025, for $2.1 million, or $1,781 per square foot.

The home, built in 1951, has an interior space of 1,176 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the house has access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May 2025, a 4,317-square-foot single-family residence at 215 East Oneida Avenue sold for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $342. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 4,533-square-foot single-family residence at 127 East Oneida Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $1.42 million, a price per square foot of $313.

· At 770 East Cambridge Avenue, in May 2025, a 3,346-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $366.