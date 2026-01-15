Single-family home built in 1928 sells in Elmhurst for $1.15 million

A 3,131-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1928, has changed hands.

The home at 421 South Sunnyside Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Dec. 29, 2025 for $1.15 million, or $367 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· At 403 South Fairview Avenue, in January 2025, a 3,680-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.08 million, a price per square foot of $293.

· In July 2025, a 2,458-square-foot single-family residence at 372 South Fairview Avenue, sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $283.

· A 3,385-square-foot single-family residence at 411 South Berkley Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $1.5 million, a price per square foot of $443.