Sale closed in Peru: $225,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 1314B Sycamore Street in Peru has a new owner since Dec. 22, 2025.

The 1,160-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $225,000, or $194 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,227 square feet.

Other homes in Peru have recently been purchased nearby:

· In February 2025, a 1,674-square-foot single-family residence at 2831 7th Street sold for $120,000, a price per square foot of $72.

· A 1,188-square-foot single-family residence at 2827 7th Street, sold in May 2025, for $190,000, a price per square foot of $160.

· At 2731 7th Street, in October 2025, a 1,588-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $195,000, a price per square foot of $123.