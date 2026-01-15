Residential home sells in Ottawa for $479,000

A residential property located at 13 Starboard Street in Ottawa changed owner on Dec. 22, 2025.

The 1,605-square-foot house, was sold for $479,000, or $298 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property’s lot measures 5,227 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,605-square-foot residential property at 6 Lilac Lane, sold in August 2025, for $509,000, a price per square foot of $317.

· At 233 Leeward Way, in May 2025, a 1,482-square-foot residential property was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $337.

· In September 2025, a 1,190-square-foot residential property at 210 Leeward Way sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $412.