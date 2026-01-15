Naperville: Single-family home sells for $900,000

A 2,994-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 3420 Lapp Lane in Naperville was sold on Jan. 2 for $900,000, or $301 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been purchased:

· In October 2025, a 2,669-square-foot single-family home at 3703 Mistflower Lane sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3419 Goldfinch Drive, in July 2025, a 3,116-square-foot single-family house was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $260. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,907-square-foot single-family residence at 3828 Mistflower Lane, sold in January 2025, for $800,000, a price per square foot of $275.