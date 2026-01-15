Best residential property deals the week of Jan. 5 in DuPage/Cook County

A condominium in Stickney that sold for $900,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage/Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $527,870. The average price per square foot was $286. A total of 177 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,673 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $900,000, condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 6

The sale of the condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 6 in Stickney has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The home was built in 1963. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

2. $900,000, condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 5

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 5 in Stickney. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1963. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17, 2025.

3. $900,000, condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 3

The condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 3 in Stickney has been sold. The total purchase price was $900,000. The home was built in 1963. The deal was finalized on Dec. 17, 2025.

4. $900,000, condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 4

The condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 4 in Stickney has been sold. The total purchase price was $900,000. The home was built in 1963. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

5. $900,000, condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 1

The condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 1 in Stickney has new owners. The price was $900,000. The home was built in 1963. The deal was finalized on Dec. 17, 2025.

6. $900,000, condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 2

The condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 2 in Stickney has new owners. The price was $900,000. The home was built in 1963. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17, 2025.

7. $900,000, condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 8

The condominium at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 8 in Stickney has been sold. The total purchase price was $900,000. The home was built in 1963. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

8. $901,000, single-family home at 577 Lee Street

A 1,744-square-foot single-family residence at 577 Lee Street in Glen Ellyn has been sold. The total purchase price was $901,000, $517 per square foot. The home was built in 1979. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

9. $920,000, single-family home at 5313 Washington Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5313 Washington Street in Downers Grove. The price was $920,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $536. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11, 2025.

10. $970,000, single-family home at 2S365 Milton Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 2S365 Milton Avenue in Glen Ellyn has been finalized. The price was $970,000. The home was built in 1966 and has a living area of 5,840 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.