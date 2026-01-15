Best residential property deals in Grundy County the week of Jan. 5

A single-family home in Saratoga that sold for $365,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County over the last week was $270,503. The average price per square foot was $166. A total of 58 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,583 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $300,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $365,000, single-family home at 260 Crabapple Drive

A 2,560-square-foot single-family house at 260 Crabapple Drive in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $365,000, $143 per square foot. The home was built in 1978. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

2. $375,000, single-family home at 615 Silver Leaf Drive

A 2,552-square-foot single-family residence at 615 Silver Leaf Drive in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000, $147 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

3. $385,000, single-family home at 540 North 1st Avenue

The single-family residence at 540 North 1st Avenue in Coal City has new owners. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 1970 and has a living area of 2,212 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15, 2025.

4. $385,000, single-family home at 25640 Mohawk Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 25640 Mohawk Lane in Channahon has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,902 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.

5. $393,000, single-family home at 24639 South Howard Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 24639 South Howard Court in Channahon. The price was $393,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,244 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

6. $405,000, single-family home at 345 South Calkey Street

A 2,325-square-foot single-family residence at 345 South Calkey Street in Diamond has been sold. The total purchase price was $405,000, $174 per square foot. The home was built in 2015. The deal was finalized on Dec. 3, 2025.

7. $409,900, single-family home at 1219 Buell Avenue

A 2,160-square-foot single-family residence at 1219 Buell Avenue in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $409,900, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

8. $412,500, three-bedroom home at 14130 Lisbon Center Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 14130 Lisbon Center Road in Newark. The price was $412,500. The house was built in 1918 and the living area totals 2,245 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

9. $430,000, single-family home at 25200 West Pawnee Lane

The single-family home at 25200 West Pawnee Lane in Channahon has new owners. The price was $430,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,374 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

10. $490,000, single-family home at 1034 Michael Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1034 Michael Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $490,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 12, 2025.