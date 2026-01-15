Batavia: Four-bedroom home sells for $555,000

A 2,253-square-foot single-family home, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The house at 467 Taubert Avenue in Batavia was sold on Jan. 5 for $555,000, or $246 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 13,940 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,018-square-foot single-family house at 221 Taubert Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $455,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· In May 2025, a 2,281-square-foot single-family residence at 211 Taubert Avenue sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $243.

· At 507 Sioux Drive, in July 2025, a 2,288-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $528,000, a price per square foot of $231.