Three-bedroom house sells in Crystal Lake for $387,500

A single-family house located at 6107 Coachlight Road in Crystal Lake changed owners on Dec. 29, 2025.

The 2,644-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $387,500, or $147 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.1 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 6308 Coachlight Road in Crystal Lake, in June 2025, a 2,401-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $501,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,700-square-foot single-family home at 6410 Sweet Bay Drive in Crystal Lake, sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has two bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 1,508-square-foot single-family home at 1609 South Crystal Lake Road in Crystal Lake, sold in January 2025, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.