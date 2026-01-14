Sale closed in Oswego: $540,000 for a four-bedroom home

A recently built single-family house located at 320 Ellis Street in Oswego changed ownership on Dec. 29, 2025.

The 2,634-square-foot home, built in 2023, was sold for $540,000, or $205 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· At 412 Baker Court, in July 2025, a 2,415-square-foot single-family home was sold for $471,500, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,289-square-foot single-family residence at 213 Foster Drive, sold for $449,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,834-square-foot single-family house at 204 Chapin Way, sold in April 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.