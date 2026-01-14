Oswego: Single-family home sells for $1.1 million

A 10,044-square-foot single-family home, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The house at 51 Chippewa Drive in Oswego was sold on Dec. 31, 2025 for $1.1 million, or $110 per square foot. This three-story house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Inside, there are three fireplaces. The property is equipped with hot water heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.3 acres.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In December 2025, a 2,900-square-foot single-family residence at 7 Iroquois Court, sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 22 Chippewa Drive, in December 2024, a 2,819-square-foot single-family house was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,542-square-foot single-family house at 20 Ottawa Court, sold in November 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.