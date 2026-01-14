Homes at or under $1 million in DuPage and Cook County, Jan. 5 to 11

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DuPage / Cook County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $970,000

At $970,000 ($166 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 2S365 Milton Avenue, Glen Ellyn, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 1966, provides 5,840 square feet of living space, and sits on a 1.9-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 18, 2025.

2. $920,000

Situated at 5313 Washington Street, Downers Grove, this single-family residence, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $920,000, translating to $536 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1900, offers a living area of 1,716 square feet and sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 11, 2025.

3. $901,000

In December, a single-family residence, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 577 Lee Street, Glen Ellyn, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,744 square feet, was built in 1979 and was sold for $901,000, which calculates to $517 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 10,019 square feet. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

4. $900,000

For a price tag of $900,000, the condominium, built in 1963 and located at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 6, Stickney, changed hands in December. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

5. $900,000

This condominium underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 4315 South Harlem Avenue, Apt. 3, Stickney, the home, built in 1963, was sold for $900,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 7,228 square feet. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17, 2025.