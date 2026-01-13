Yorkville: Single-family home goes for $350,000

A single-family residence located at 312 Olsen Street in Yorkville changed ownership on Dec. 30, 2025.

The 1,470-square-foot home, built in 1960, was sold for $350,000, or $238 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 702 Mill Street, in January 2025, a single-family home was sold for $240,000.

· A 1,576-square-foot single-family house at 116 East Washington Street, sold in April 2025, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a single-family house at 303 East Fox Road, sold for $225,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.