Sycamore: Single-family home sells for $370,000

A single-family residence located at 2182 Waterbury Lane E in Sycamore changed owners on Dec. 29, 2025.

The 1,675-square-foot home, built in 2014, was sold for $370,000, or $221 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently changed hands:

· At 2157 Waterbury Lane E, in February 2025, a 1,675-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,675-square-foot single-family residence at 2126 Waterbury Lane E, sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· A 1,675-square-foot single-family residence at 2113 Waterbury Lane E, sold in September 2025, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.