Spring Grove: Single-family home goes for $565,000

A single-family residence located at 38623 North Konen Avenue in Spring Grove changed owner on Dec. 16, 2025.

The 1,700-square-foot home, built in 2002, was sold for $565,000, or $332 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home offers four parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Spring Grove have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 118 North Lincolnwood Court, in March 2025, a 3,104-square-foot single-family home was sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,912-square-foot single-family house at 27936 North Greenwood Avenue, sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $106. The home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,044-square-foot single-family home at 38701 North Lake Shore Drive, sold in July 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $287. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.