Single-family home in Joliet sells for $372,000

A single-family house located at 1608 Seward Road in Joliet changed ownership on Dec. 29, 2025.

The 1,808-square-foot home, built in 2014, was sold for $372,000, or $206 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 1715 Wildspring Parkway, in January 2025, a 2,426-square-foot single-family home was sold for $387,500, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 3,558-square-foot single-family residence at 8013 Shady Oak Road, sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $135. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 1,900-square-foot single-family home at 8100 Aaron Lane, sold in May 2025, for $356,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.