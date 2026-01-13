Single-family home in Elmhurst built in 1950 sells for $825,000

A 2,198-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1950, has changed hands.

The home at 562 South Poplar Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Dec. 23, 2025 for $825,000, or $375 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home features a detached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,336-square-foot single-family residence at 611 South Linden Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $670,000, a price per square foot of $501.

· In May 2025, a 1,224-square-foot single-family residence at 274 East Crescent Avenue, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $347.

· At 300 East Crescent Avenue, in October 2025, a 3,146-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $313.