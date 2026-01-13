Single-family home built in 1954 sells in McHenry for $620,000

A single-family house located at 3233 North Bayview Lane in McHenry has a new owner since Dec. 17, 2025.

The 3,630-square-foot home, built in 1954, was sold for $620,000, or $171 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features two fireplaces. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· In May 2025, a 1,839-square-foot single-family home at 28612 North Mall Road in McHenry, sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $234.

· At 34726 North Mudjekeewis Terrace in McHenry, in December 2025, a 2,306-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· A 3,076-square-foot single-family home at 35161 North Indian Trail in McHenry, sold in July 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $195.