Sale closed in Yorkville: $495,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 957 North Carly Circle in Yorkville changed ownership on Dec. 30, 2025.

The 2,684-square-foot home, built in 2017, was sold for $495,000, or $184 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features a parking space for three cars. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,415-square-foot single-family residence at 884 North Purcell Street, sold in January 2025, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,466-square-foot single-family house at 723 North Independence Court, sold for $302,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1377 North Cannonball Trail, in October 2025, a 1,437-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.