Sale closed in Sycamore: $385,000 for a single-family home

A 1,300-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 225 Rogers Way in Sycamore was sold on Dec. 29, 2025 for $385,000, or $296 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In June 2025, a 1,176-square-foot single-family residence at 214 Leah Court, sold for $383,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· A 2,060-square-foot single-family residence at 341 Chautauqua Lane, sold in October 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· At 210 East Becker Place, in March 2025, a 1,122-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.