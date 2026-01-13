Sale closed in Oswego: $578,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 537 Arbor Lane in Oswego was sold on Dec. 30, 2025, for $578,000, or $238 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,427 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,892-square-foot single-family residence at 609 Spruce Court, sold in August 2025, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 610 Spruce Court, in March 2025, a 3,350-square-foot single-family house was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $155. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 2,378-square-foot single-family home at 570 Truman Drive, sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.