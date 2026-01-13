Morris: Single-family home sells for $515,000

A 1,680-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The home at 5640 East North Prairie Drive in Morris was sold on Dec. 8, 2025 for $515,000, or $307 per square foot. The property sits on a 1.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Morris have recently been purchased nearby:

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 3405 East Quail Court, sold for $275,000.

· At 5815 East South Prairie Drive, in August 2025, a 1,350-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $263.

· A single-family residence at 3500 East Catfish Court, sold in October 2025, for $365,000.