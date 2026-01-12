Three-bedroom home in Harvard goes for $306,000

A single-family residence located at 509 Iona Lane in Harvard changed owner on Dec. 30, 2025.

The 1,922-square-foot home, built in 2002, was sold for $306,000, or $159 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Harvard that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,068-square-foot single-family house at 557 Sandy Court, sold in June 2025, for $178,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· In March 2025, a 1,424-square-foot single-family home at 569 Sandy Court, sold for $195,000, a price per square foot of $137. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 570 Timber Drive, in July 2025, a 1,120-square-foot single-family house was sold for $176,000, a price per square foot of $157.