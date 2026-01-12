Sycamore: Single-family home built in 1900 goes for $343,000

A single-family residence located at 1866 Brickville Road in Sycamore has a new owner since Dec. 18, 2025.

The 836-square-foot home, built in 1900, was sold for $343,000, or $410 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 1.5 acres.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,332-square-foot single-family residence at 1974 Rivers Drive in Sycamore, sold in May 2025, for $265,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1435 Freed Road in Sycamore, in August 2025, a 1,969-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.