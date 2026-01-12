Single-family home in Woodstock sells for $345,000

The single-family house located at 1265 Blakely Street in Woodstock was sold on Dec. 30, 2025, for $345,000, or $227 per square foot.

The home, built in 1968, has an interior space of 1,519 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the home features a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,326 square feet.

These nearby homes in Woodstock have also recently been purchased:

· At 1218 Muriel Street, in February 2025, a 1,370-square-foot single-family home was sold for $265,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· In October 2025, a 1,449-square-foot single-family residence at 13171 Hickory Lane, sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $280.

· A 1,456-square-foot single-family residence at 1266 Lee Ann Lane, sold in July 2025, for $270,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.