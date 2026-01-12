Single-family home in Streator goes for $220,000

The single-family residence located at 605 Pine Tree Road in Streator was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $220,000, or $187 per square foot.

The home, built in 1961, has an interior space of 1,177 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property’s lot measures 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Streator have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 1,485-square-foot single-family residence at 3 Old Orchard Lane, sold for $225,000, a price per square foot of $152.

· At 18 Old Orchard Lane, in December 2025, a 1,988-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $254,500, a price per square foot of $128.

· A 1,200-square-foot single-family residence at 14 Rosemont Lane, sold in February 2025, for $160,000, a price per square foot of $133.