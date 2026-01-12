Single-family home built in 1955 sells in Sycamore for $361,000

A single-family residence located at 1360 Florence Drive in Sycamore changed owner on Dec. 18, 2025.

The 1,781-square-foot home, built in 1955, was sold for $361,000, or $203 per square foot. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property sits on a 15,000-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been sold nearby:

· At 127 Maplewood Drive, in March 2025, a 1,860-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $273,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence at 1 Primrose Lane, sold for $242,500, a price per square foot of $144. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,700-square-foot single-family residence at 1340 North Main Street, sold in January 2025, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.