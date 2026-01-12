Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

Sale closed in Sycamore: $231,000 for a single-family home

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family residence located at 410 Stark Avenue in Sycamore changed owners on Dec. 22, 2025.

The 687-square-foot home, built in 1910, was sold for $231,000, or $336 per square foot. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been sold:

· A 1,236-square-foot single-family residence at 424 Washington Place, sold in June 2025, for $229,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 536 Center Avenue, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $190,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In February 2025, a single-family residence at 344 Grant Street, sold for $150,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

United RobotsReal Estate