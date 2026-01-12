Marengo: Single-family home goes for $391,000

A 3,083-square-foot single-family home, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 489 Spring Drive in Marengo was sold on Dec. 30, 2025 for $391,000, or $127 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Marengo have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 626 Courtney Lane, in February 2025, a 3,202-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· A 2,545-square-foot single-family house at 602 Spring Drive, sold in July 2025, for $387,000, a price per square foot of $152.

· In June 2025, a 3,202-square-foot single-family residence at 606 Spring Drive, sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $120.