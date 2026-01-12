Four-bedroom home sells for $507,000 in Plainfield

A 2,107-square-foot single-family house, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The home at 15130 South James Street in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 30, 2025 for $507,000, or $241 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· At 15222 South James Street, in December 2024, a 2,080-square-foot single-family home was sold for $379,000, a price per square foot of $182.

· A 2,080-square-foot single-family residence at 15118 South Fox River Street, sold in December 2025, for $489,990, a price per square foot of $236.

· In July 2025, a 1,913-square-foot single-family home at 24202 South Commercial Street, sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $240. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.