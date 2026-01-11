Single-family home sells in Downers Grove for $637,500

A single-family residence located at 5538 Durand Drive in Downers Grove has a new owner since Dec. 17, 2025.

The 1,619-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $637,500, or $394 per square foot. Additionally, the home features a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 2332 Old George Way, in August 2025, a 1,177-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $331.

· A 1,186-square-foot single-family residence at 2335 Old George Way, sold in November 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $329.

· In October 2025, a 2,629-square-foot single-family residence at 5617 Durand Drive, sold for $896,000, a price per square foot of $341.